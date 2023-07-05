News More News
Tampa Named Preseason All-Big 12

Iowa State Athletics Communications
Special to Cyclone Report

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior defensive back T.J. Tampa has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football team as voted upon by media representatives who cover the league.

Tampa, a St. Petersburg, Florida, native, started all 12 games on his way to earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors from the league’s coaches in 2022. He was sixth on the team with 40 tackles, including five stops for a loss.

Tampa had his first career interception against Oklahoma State and finished with a team-high nine pass breakups, which tied for fourth most in the Big 12 Conference. He also had one of the season’s biggest plays for the Cyclones, forcing a fumble at the goal line against Iowa that was recovered by teammate Kendell Jackson.

Pro Football Focus ranks Tampa has the highest graded returning cornerback in the Big 12 Conference.

{{ article.author_name }}