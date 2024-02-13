AMES, Iowa – Iowa State All-American defensive back T.J. Tampa has accepted an invitation to the 2024 NFL Combine, held February 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The combine will be covered by NFL Network beginning Thursday, February 29 at 2 p.m. CT. Defensive backs participate on Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m. CT.

Tampa earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was an Associated Press All-American as a senior in 2023. He was widely considered one of the nation’s best cornerbacks, earning recognition as a semifinalist for both the Thorpe and Bednarik Awards.

Tampa finished 2023 with 44 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, and two interceptions and seven pass breakups. In his career, he appeared in 46 games with 107 tackles, three interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

His interception against Oklahoma State came with less than two minutes left and the Cowboys in Cyclone territory, sealing the victory for ISU.

In the final 497 coverage snaps of his career, the St. Petersburg, Florida, native allowed just one touchdown.