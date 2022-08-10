Six items of note on WRs from Nate Scheelhaase's media availability
Veteran Iowa State wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase met with the media following practice on Monday afternoon. Iowa State returns a wealth of experience at the pass catcher position, but still...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news