ISU takes late lead, but defense falters in 23-22 loss to Texas Tech

On the ropes once again in the final minutes, 11th-ranked Iowa State looked to find the magic it needed to extend its

 • Bill Seals
GAME DAY: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech in Big 12 play today. Get all of the coverage live from Jack Trice Stadium in one spot.

ISU remains in solid position with 4-star guard

A four-star Wisconsin guard has been a frequent Iowa State visitor in recent months and said the program is in great

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Even more history is on the line for Iowa State, as it returns from a bye week to host Texas Tech for Homecoming on

Cygarin's deep dive into Iowa State/Texas Tech

Cygarin returns today with his statistical analysis on the ISU Confidential board! Here's his look at ISU/Texas Tech.

ISU takes late lead, but defense falters in 23-22 loss to Texas Tech

On the ropes once again in the final minutes, 11th-ranked Iowa State looked to find the magic it needed to extend its

GAME DAY: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech in Big 12 play today. Get all of the coverage live from Jack Trice Stadium in one spot.

ISU remains in solid position with 4-star guard

A four-star Wisconsin guard has been a frequent Iowa State visitor in recent months and said the program is in great

 • Bill Seals
Published Nov 4, 2024
Saturday visit to Ames a valuable one for 2027 in-state LB
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
