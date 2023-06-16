With both the 2024 and 2025 rankings set to update next week, Rivals previews the refresh in roundtable fashion. Rivals basketball analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan attack questions related to the upcoming rankings, including one about the contested race for the top spot in 2025. RELATED: Five 2025 players that will make rankings debut



1. It's Cameron Boozer vs. Cooper Flagg for the top spot in 2025. Which player do you think should top the list, and why?

Cameron Boozer

“It’s a tough call, there’s no doubt about it, and don’t expect the numbers to help you decide. Boozer pumps in 24.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a game, while Flagg is posting 26.9, 11.9, 4.7 assists and 4.9 blocks a game. Boozer plays on a better team, while Flagg has to carry most of the production load for Maine U. For me, it goes back to last year when I watched them match up at Peach Jam. In that game, Boozer won the matchup hands down. Takes nothing away from Flagg, but it was what it was that day. Naturally, the comeback is that it’s been a year and the needle had to have moved somehow since then. Well, the reality is that both players have just remained dominant since. Flagg had a strong year at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, the best high school team in the country most years, and Boozer obliterated all comers during the high school season. Given that they’ve been up to their old dominant selves since, my logical nod would have to go to Boozer.” - Jordan

Cooper Flagg

“The 2025 rankings refresh is in less than a week, and I’m still torn on this. On one hand, I don’t want to make this brand of dramatic move based on a grassroots season that saw Cooper Flagg absolutely dominate EYBL 16U, when he would be more challenged playing 17U. That said, his skill set is incredibly rare. I recently had a younger NBA front office member tell me he was “the best he’s ever seen” as a high school prospect. It's hard to argue with such a take when you consider the 6-foot-8 Flagg’s well-rounded skill set and complete versatility. Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer is the more battle-tested, physical and consistent option. Boozer is the safe bet for now, but I’m not certain he’s the best long-term wager. I’ve got a few days to decide where I stand, and I plan to take all the time I can before staking out a position on the debate.” - Cassidy

*****

2. Which 2024 prospect are you most certain deserves a rankings bump?

“I continue to move Jalil Bethea up the rankings, but it never seems to be high enough. Last time around, we shot him up 41 spots to No. 38, and now it seems we’ll need to slide him up further based on his versatility, efficient scoring ability and developing ability to create for his teammates. The 6-foot-4 guard seems to add something to his game every month or so and oozes long-term potential in addition to his current production.” - Cassidy “I’ll go with one that most people don’t talk about, and that’s Christian Anderson, a Michigan commit. I get projection, but I lean heavy on current production and he’s quietly put together one of the most impressive springs of any guard in any class. He’s coming off of his best session in the Nike EYBL, where he averaged 24.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game. Anderson shot 49% from the 3-point line and finished with an average of five makes from the perimeter a game. Most knock his size (5-foot-11), but it’s clearly not halting his dominance.” - Jordan

*****

3. Which committed prospect feels like the biggest steal for his future college program?