CycloneReport - RELEASE: Cyclones Add Transfer Gabe Kalscheur

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the signing of Minnesota transfer Gabe Kalscheur (CAL-sure). Kalscheur, who has two years remaining to play, is a 6-4 guard from Edina, Minnesota.

Kalscheur, a three-year starter at Minnesota, averaged 10.4 points and connected on 180 three-pointers in his career with the Gophers. He is a career 77.6 percent free-throw shooter, which included 86 percent shooting last season.

“Gabe will impact our program immediately with his leadership, toughness, defensive prowess and basketball IQ,” Otzelberger said. “He’s proven time and time again to bring whatever his team needs to be successful. We are excited for his arrival in Ames and for him to join our basketball family.”

Kalscheur was a team captain for the Gophers last season, averaging 9.2 points before missing the final eight games of the season as a result of a right hand (shooting hand) injury suffered in practice. He started all 88 games in his career prior to the injury, reaching double figures in 41 games.

Kalscheur scored a season-high 17 points against Green Bay and had a 15 point-seven rebound outing against Wisconsin last season. He also matched his career high with eight rebounds against Purdue, while also scoring 16 points and connecting on four 3-pointers.

In 2019-20, Kalscheur led the Big Ten Conference making 76 3-pointers. He scored a career-high 34 points and made seven 3-pointers against Oklahoma State to earn Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors. That season he averaged 11.6 points and led the Gophers with 31 steals.

As a freshman, he shot 41 percent behind the arc and averaged 10.0 points. In the NCAA Tournament, Kalscheur was the game’s high scorer, tallying 24 points and pulling down eight rebounds in a win over Louisville.

Kalscheur prepped at DeLaSalle High School and was part of a three-time 3A state championship team.