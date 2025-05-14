Iowa State to Face Mississippi State in Sioux Falls

AMES, Iowa – The Cyclones are heading back to the Sanford Pentagon. For the first time since the 2015-16 season opener, Iowa State will play a game in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Cyclones are set to face Mississippi State on Monday, Nov. 10.

Both the Cyclones and Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Tournament last year, with ISU making the second round, while the Bulldogs suffered a 75-72 loss at the hands of Baylor in the first round. The Bulldogs finished the season 21-13 overall and 8-10 in the SEC.

The Cyclones and Bulldogs have met three times previously, with Mississippi State winning all three matchups. The Bulldogs won 80-70 in Jackson, Miss. In 1978 before defeating the Cyclones 84-63 in 1979 at Hilton Coliseum. In the most recent matchup, Mississippi State beat the Cyclones 95-56 in 2021 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Iowa State opened the 2015-16 season at the Sanford Pentagon against Colorado. The Cyclones beat the Buffaloes 68-62 in the game. This will be the third time the Cyclones have played in Sioux Falls, as they also beat Augustana (S.D.) 102-76 in 1965.

Tipoff and TV designation will be announced at a later time.