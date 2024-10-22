PFF Bye Week Grade Report: Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & H-Backs

Advertisement

in other news

ISU gets first 2026 commitment, as legacy OL announces decision

ISU gets first 2026 commitment, as legacy OL announces decision

The Cyclones’ first commitment of the 2026 class is from an offensive lineman with a name long-time followers of the

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
PFF Defensive Grades: UCF Game

PFF Defensive Grades: UCF Game

The Cyclones turned the Knights' offense into a one-dimensional unit on Saturday night, although they surrendered 354

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
PFF Offensive Grades: UCF Game

PFF Offensive Grades: UCF Game

The Cyclone offense rolled to 530 yards on Saturday night and would need every one of them during a 38-35

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Becht's rough passing night doesn't deter QB late

OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Becht's rough passing night doesn't deter QB late

How he helped lead the Cyclones to a seventh-consecutive victory to open the 2024 season wasn’t quite how quarterback

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Williams calls shot hours before INT clinches win

DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Williams calls shot hours before INT clinches win

Some pre-game banter between cornerback Jontez Williams and his defensive line counterpart JR Singleton ended up playing

Premium content
 • Bill Seals

in other news

ISU gets first 2026 commitment, as legacy OL announces decision

ISU gets first 2026 commitment, as legacy OL announces decision

The Cyclones’ first commitment of the 2026 class is from an offensive lineman with a name long-time followers of the

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
PFF Defensive Grades: UCF Game

PFF Defensive Grades: UCF Game

The Cyclones turned the Knights' offense into a one-dimensional unit on Saturday night, although they surrendered 354

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
PFF Offensive Grades: UCF Game

PFF Offensive Grades: UCF Game

The Cyclone offense rolled to 530 yards on Saturday night and would need every one of them during a 38-35

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
PFF Bye Week Grade Report: Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & H-Backs
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Iowa State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement