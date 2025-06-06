In-state DB's first offer comes following ISU camp showing

Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell became the first head coach to offer an in-state defensive back following a prospect
It could be another busy few weeks over the spring for Iowa State's coaching staff, with the transfer portal window
The Cyclones have targeted three weekends beginning at the end of May and carrying on through the middle of June for
Three-star Brewster Academy (N.H.) guard Killyan Toure is back in his native France for the spring getting ready for his
Four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla has a decision on his hands between Iowa State and Alabama.
Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell became the first head coach to offer an in-state defensive back following a prospect
It could be another busy few weeks over the spring for Iowa State's coaching staff, with the transfer portal window
The Cyclones have targeted three weekends beginning at the end of May and carrying on through the middle of June for