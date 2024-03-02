GREENVILLE, S.C. – While some of the top teams in the country got the day off to scout for their games on Saturday, the talent and performances on display Friday at the Pete Hollis Invitational remained top tier. From unranked backcourt stars to versatile bigs here are a handful of prospects who turned heads in day two in South Carolina. MORE PETE HOLLIS INVITE: Top performers | Darius Acuff chat

Zion Paleo, Veritas Academy, 2025

La Lumiere and its band of elite backcourt prospects had quite the fit with the 6-foot-1 floor general all day. His speed, quickness and ability to change directions and speeds abruptly kept an overmatched Veritas team within striking distance for most of the game. Paleo finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the loss.

*****

Darius Adams, La Lumiere, 2025

Adams was unconscious from three all afternoon and finished with 30 points, while shooting 6-of-9 from the perimeter. His ability to move without the ball, create his own shot and maneuver into the lane made him an impossible defensive assignment.

*****

Nojus Indrusitis, Brewster Academy, 2024

Indrusitis' reputation for being a marksman is solidified, but he showed more of a mixed bag in this win catching lobs for dunks and getting to the lane with relative ease. It's easy to understand why T.J. Otzelberger and his staff rave about Indrusitis after he posted a game-high 25 points on Friday.

*****

Elijah Crawford, Brewster Academy, 2024

The Stanford signee played a gritty game for 32 minutes against a tough Wasatch backcourt core that was intent on slowing his progress all night. It didn't work. Crawford posted 23 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals in the win.

*****

Juni Mobley, Wasatch Academy, 2024

The Ohio State signee has had to step things up since Isiah Harwell went down with an injury and he continued his three-level scoring prowess all afternoon, posting 23 points, three rebounds and five assists in the loss to Brewster Academy.

*****

Vyctorius Miller, AZ Compass Prep, 2024

Miller played with great pace and never forced anything on the offensive end. He missed just one shot in the first half (5-6) and finished with 17 points in the win. His ability to productively play both guard positions is an attribute that will serve him well in Dana Altman's system.

*****

TJ Copeland, Legacy Early College, 2024