Iowa State emerged as the top school on a Florida defensive playmaker's list after hosting the high school junior in Ames last month, and has now secured a commitment from the prospect.

Lake Minneola (Fla.) standout safety Quentin Taylor announced the news on Twitter Sunday and becomes the Cyclones' seventh-known commitment in the 2024 class.

“The whole visit showed me how serious they are," said Taylor following his weekend visit in April. "It showed me how close-knit the team is together, from the athletic trainers to the players. They really care about me being a part of the Cyclones.”

As a junior, Taylor compiled 31 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one interception, and three pass breakups for a Lake Minneola squad that finished the 2022 season at 10-2 overall.