Overnight spring visit leads to 2024 safety's Sunday verbal
Iowa State emerged as the top school on a Florida defensive playmaker's list after hosting the high school junior in Ames last month, and has now secured a commitment from the prospect.
Lake Minneola (Fla.) standout safety Quentin Taylor announced the news on Twitter Sunday and becomes the Cyclones' seventh-known commitment in the 2024 class.
“The whole visit showed me how serious they are," said Taylor following his weekend visit in April. "It showed me how close-knit the team is together, from the athletic trainers to the players. They really care about me being a part of the Cyclones.”
As a junior, Taylor compiled 31 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one interception, and three pass breakups for a Lake Minneola squad that finished the 2022 season at 10-2 overall.
In addition to Iowa State, Taylor had Power-5 offers from Duke, Virginia, Washington State, and West Virginia at the time of his Sunday commitment.
ISU coaches, particularly Deon Broomfield, are looking for the 6-foot-0, 180-pound Taylor to slot into the position formerly played by Green Bay Packers draft pick Anthony Johnson.
“I met with him, and we talked a little bit,” Taylor said. “We just watched them practice. He said Iowa State is a great program. He came in as a freshman just like me and played all four years without redshirting. He’s trying to get more people to see that Iowa State is an NFL college. He wants to put Iowa State on the map.”
Broomfield, a Florida native in his own right, gave Taylor huge praise during the defensive back's two days in Ames.
“I was talking to him the whole time and it was great,” Taylor said. “It felt like he’s been my coach since little league, honestly. I’m still getting to know him a little bit, but I can tell the type of person he is. He’s about business and trying to win. He likes how smart I am and how fast I play. He likes that I can cover and am not scared to hit.”