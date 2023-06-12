COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Iowa State freshman Omaha Biliew has been named one of 18 finalists for the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team.

Selected from 30 training camp invitees, the finalists will compete for 12 spots on the team that will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary. Biliew was one of three Cyclones of the 30 training camp invitees, as Milan Momcilovic and Jackson Paveletzke also joined Biliew in Colorado Springs for the four camp sessions.

Finalists were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004.

The finalists are Mark Armstrong (Villanova), Tobe Awaka (Tennessee), Omaha Biliew (Iowa State), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Kanon Catchings (Purdue), Myles Colvin (Purdue), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State), Freddie Dilione (Tennessee), Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State), Trentyn Flowers (Louisville), Dylan Harper (Don Bosco Prep), Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Tre Johnson (Lake Highland Prep), Ven-Allen Lubin (Vanderbilt), Asa Newell (Montverde Academy), Cameron Scott (Lexington High School), Ernest Udeh (TCU) and Cody Williams (Colorado).

The United States will square off with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play. The U.S. will face off against Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup. The U.S. own a 2-0 record against Slovenia at this event.

Leading the 2023 USA Men’s U19 National Team is head coach Tad Boyle (University of Colorado). He is assisted by Mike Boynton Jr. (Oklahoma State University) and Leon Rice (Boise State University).

The United States has won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions—in 2015, 2019 and 2021. During the 2019 World Cup, former Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton led the United States to the gold medal.