Iowa State signed two highly-regarded running backs in the 2019 class and is targeting at least one in this year's junior class, which includes a three-star prospect from the Oklahoma high school ranks.

Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness junior Dominic Richardson put up big numbers last fall and picked up an Iowa State offer, before traveling to Ames for a Prospect Day visit over the winter. He said Matt Campbell’s staff is also in touch frequently.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Richardson rushed for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns last season as a junior. A three-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals rating, he is considered the fourth overall prospect in Oklahoma and the 26th running back nationally in the 2020 class.

In addition to the one he received from I-State, Richardson has also picked up Power-5 offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas State, Missouri and Nebraska.

