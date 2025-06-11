Midwest Spotlight: Five committed prospects on flip watch

James Dunnigan Jr.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith takes a look at five Midwest commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year. MORE: Five committed Southeast prospects on flip watch

Before the Kansas football fans come after me, I do realize that Dunnigan recently announced that his recruitment is shut down. He’s got a great relationship with the Jayhawks' coaching staff, they are building a great class and have a renewed interest in NIL efforts. However, powerhouse programs from the Big Ten and SEC will continue calling the four-star. The question is if Dunnigan will listen at all once we get into the season.

Perez committed to Florida not too long ago which should make Gators fans rest easier. However, he set up an official visit to Ohio State after committing to Florida. He also camped with the Buckeyes this week. Anytime you are going against the Buckeyes for a prospect from Ohio that the defending national champs want, it could spell trouble. The Buckeyes are poised for a flip here.

The Illini have a lot going for it in this situation. It’s the in-state school, they will allow Rankin to play both football and basketball in Champaign and the program is trending up. But will any other programs that missed out on Rankin be able to make progress down the line? I’d mainly watch Nebraska and Michigan here as two teams that will certainly circle back on the electric playmaker.

The Omaha (Neb.) Millard South signal-caller is very torn right now between sticking with Iowa State or flipping to Alabama. He had a good official visit back to Ames over the June 6 weekend but did not immediately shut things down and reaffirm his pledge to the Cyclones. The offensive coaching staff and prestige of playing at Alabama is a serious draw for the quarterback. We’ll know in a couple weeks which team will win out.