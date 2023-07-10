The 2024 recruiting cycle has reached the mid-point, which means that many recruiting classes across the country are filling up fast. Here's how each team in the Big 12 has fared up to this point. MORE BIG 12: Team recruiting rankings | Big 12 winners and losers from a busy June

BAYLOR

Brock Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

BYU

Ryner Swanson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Aside from a commitment from four-star tight end Ryner Swanson, the Cougars have failed to make much of a wave on the trail. BYU missed out on four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of former Cougars star Zach Wilson, which provided a tough pill to swallow. Of the other seven pledges in the class, only two are rated at least a three-star. Head coach Kalani Sitake is a program builder, but the recruiting desperately needs an uptick going into the Big 12. Swanson is the one big bright spot for the class, and the Cougars deserve props for beating out Texas and Oregon for the West Coast tight end. Grade: D+

CINCINNATI

Samaj Jones (Rivals.com)

The Bearcats underwent change at the top with Luke Fickell leaving for Wisconsin and Scott Satterfield taking over following a stint at Louisville. Satterfield showed what he can do on the trail with adequate support at Louisville, which is promising for his tenure at Cincinnati. But the Bearcats lack any blue chip prospects in the class as it stands. High three-star quarterback Samaj Jones and Simeon Coleman are the building blocks in Satterfield's first full class going into the Big 12. Grade: C

HOUSTON

Maurice Williams (Rivals.com)

Houston has the opportunity to become a force on the recruiting trail as the Cougars move into the Big 12. Already in one of the most talented footprints in the nation, Houston now has the ability to sell recruits on staying home and playing in the Power Five. The flip of Rivals250 safety Maurice Williams from LSU showcases what the Cougars can do moving forward. But the Cougars only have seven commitments – including just one four-star. Speedster Heath McRee and defensive end Zion Taylor were big wins for the staff, suggesting that the Cougars can potentially get on a roll before the end of the cycle. Grade: C+

IOWA STATE

Cooper Alexander (Rivals.com)

Matt Campbell has more than earned the benefit of the doubt during his tenure with the Cyclones. But Iowa State is lacking big-time firepower in its 2024 class as it stands in early July. The class does feature 15 commitments, but only one is rated a 5.7 or higher: three-star Oklahoma tight end Cooper Alexander. Grade: C

KANSAS

Dakyus Brinkley (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

KANSAS STATE

Kaedin Massey (Parker Thune)

Kansas State has proven to play above its recruiting ranking, evidenced by winning the Big 12 last season. But there's not a ton to write home about the Wildcats' class to this point. K-State has just seven pledges right now, with in-state three-star lineman Kaedin Massey as the headliner. Chris Klieman knows how to build a program, but he has his work cut out for him between now and signing day. Grade: C

OKLAHOMA

Davon Mitchell (Rivals.com)

OKLAHOMA STATE

Landyn Cleveland (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

TCU

Hauss Hejny (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs turned heads in a big way during the first season at the helm, playing for a national title. The staff has carried some of that momentum over to the recruiting trail. Four-star quarterback Hauss Hejny is an athletic player behind center that has a state title to his name. Around him, the Horned Frogs have commitments from four-star wideout Gekyle Baker, four-star all-purpose back Jeremy Payne and four-star offensive lineman Tobias Steppes, among others. There's a lot to like about the class that is being built in Fort Worth. Grade: B+

TEXAS

Jordon Johnson-Rubell (KiddRyno/Rivals.com)

TEXAS TECH

Will Hammond (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Joey McGuire has immediately elevated the recruiting in Lubbock. His staff emphasizes evaluations and relationships with both paying dividends on the trail. As it currently stands, the Red Raiders hold commitments from four-star QB Will Hammond, four-star OL Holton Hendrix, and a host of potential risers such as OT Ellis Davis and pass rusher Cheta Ofili. Add in the fact that Texas Tech is the frontrunner to eventually land five-star Micah Hudson – which would boost the grade to an A – and there is potentially more noise to be had as the cycle continues. Grade: B

UCF

Stacy Gage (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

UCF has taken full advantage of its transition to the Power Five level already on the recruiting trail. Gus Malzahn has made the Knights a threat for blue chip talent in the Southeast. Rivals250 running back Stacy Gage is the clear headliner, but UCF also has pledges from four other four-stars. Most recently, Malzahn and staff beat out Florida State for tight end Kylan Fox. The Knights have my full attention. With a fertile recruiting footprint and a former SEC head coach at the helm, there's no doubt that UCF will be a force to be dealt with as the program kicks off a new era in the Big 12. Grade: B+

WEST VIRGINIA