Maro becomes big late addition to Cyclones' 2021 class
In the midst of a historical season on the field, Iowa State got a huge future piece to the puzzle tonight when Davenport Assumption offensive line Tyler Maro announced his commitment.The 6-foot-7,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news