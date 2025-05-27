Cyclones Add Four To Roster For 2025 Season

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football program and head coach Matt Campbell have announced the addition of four transfers, two from the FBS Power-4 level and a pair from the junior college ranks, to the roster for the 2025 season.

The Cyclones, who went 11-3 and won the Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2024, added help in the trenches, with a pair of offensive linemen and a defensive lineman signing with the team. ISU also added a punter to the roster.

Enrolling at Iowa State this summer will be offensive linemen Austin Barrett (6-6, 308, RSo., St. Charles, Illinois, East HS/Indiana) and Derek Jensen (6-6, 314, RFr., Hartland, Wis., Arrowhead HS/Wisconsin), as well as JUCO defensive lineman Markell Chapman (6-3, 315, RSo., Sumter, S.C., Lakewood HS/Highland C.C.) and punter Jonah DuPont (5-11, 205, So., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Center Point-Urbana HS/Iowa Western C.C.).

Austin Barrett (6-6, 308, OL, RSo. – St. Charles, Illinois (East HS/Indiana))

Younger brother of current Cyclone offensive lineman Dylan Barrett … appeared in five games for the Hoosiers in 2024 after redshirting in 2023 … consensus three-star recruit out of St. Charles East High School … ranked among top 25 recruits in Illinois, including No. 12 by On3 … selected to Blue-Grey All-America Bowl … first-team All-Kane County as a senior … ranked among the top heavyweight wrestlers by FloWrestling entering 2022-23 season.

Markell Chapman (6-3, 315, DL, RSo. – Sumter, S.C. (Lakewood HS/Highland C.C.))

Played two seasons at Highland Community College (Kan.) after prepping at Lakewood High School in Sumter, South Carolina … played in nine games in two seasons for the Scotties … had 14 tackles, including seven stops for a loss and three sacks.

Jonah DuPont (5-11, 205, P, So. – Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Center Point-Urbana HS/Iowa Western C.C.))

NJCAA Division I Second Team All-American in 2024 for the NJCAA Division I runner-up … ICCAC All-Conference selection … appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman, punting 55 times for 2,177 yards (39.6 average) … dropped 16 punts inside the 20-yard line and only had one touchback … registered two season-long punts of 64 yards, coming against Georgia Military College and Garden City Community College … recorded five 50-plus yard punts … played high school football at Center Point-Urbana.

Derek Jensen (6-6, 314, OL, RFr. - Hartland, Wis. (Arrowhead HS/Wisconsin))

Redshirted and did not see any action in initial season at Wisconsin … was a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star by ESPN and 247Sports at Arrowhead High School … earned all-region and all-state honors as a junior and senior … played alongside current Cyclones Tripp Walsh and Jace J. Gilbert.