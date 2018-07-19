An in-state prospect heading into his junior season, who already has three Power-5 offers, said he's looking forward to getting back to Iowa State this fall.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central standout Logan Jones said he is looking forward to September 1st, which is the date he can have more contact with college coaches like those in the halls of the Bergstrom Football Complex in Ames.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Jones opted to participate in the Under Armor and Nike camps in lieu of those on college campuses such as ISU’s. He believes the work he put in at those will help him during his junior year.

Jones said he plans to visit his offer schools ISU, Iowa and Minnesota this fall. He’ll also make the short trip to Nebraska for a home game.

For more on Jones' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



