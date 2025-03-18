Jones Named AP Honorable Mention All-American

AMES, Iowa – You can add All-American to the laundry list of awards Iowa State senior Curtis Jones has earned this season. The Cyclone was named to the Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America Team on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Cyclones have had a player earn All-America honors in back-to-back seasons since 2016 and 2017, as Tamin Lipsey was named to the same team last season. It is the first time ISU has had back-to-back AP All-Americans since Georges Niang was named to the third team in 2015 and second team in 2016.

Jones, the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection, earns the honor for the first time in his career. Jones led the Cyclones in scoring with 17.1 points per game, while connecting on 83 3-pointers this season. The best Sixth Man in America, Jones came off the bench in 23 games this season. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game off the bench. To go along with it, he’s turning the ball over less than once per game. His 17.3 points per game off the bench this season are the most in the country for anyone coming off the bench.

The No. 15 Cyclones return to action Friday afternoon, as third--seeded Iowa State faces 14th-seeded Lipscomb in the NCAA Tournament First Round at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on TNT.