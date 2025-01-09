Ivy League grad transfer chooses Cyclones

Iowa State continues to retool its defensive line heading into the offseason and on Thursday night secured a commitment from a third end prospect out of the transfer portal.
Former Yale standout Tamatoa McDonough announced his commitment a couple days after returning from an official visit to Ames.
He's joins ex-Tulsa standout Vontroy Malone and former UNI team captain Cannon Butler as offseason additions to a position of need in Ames. The program lost veteran starters Joey Petersen to graduation and Tyler Onyedim to a Texas A&M transfer.
The 6-foot-5, 263-pound McDonough is following in a similar path as Iowa State offensive lineman Jalen Travis, who spent one season in Ames in 2024 following a four-year run in an Ivy League.
The defensive end recorded 27 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks in 10 games as a senior. He earned an 80.8 PFF grade on defense, including a 77.4 mark in run defense, 77.0 in pass rush and 70.4 in tackling. Iowa State, Virginia and UNLV were among the programs that extended offers.
McDonough refused multiple requests for comment.