Ivy League grad transfer chooses Cyclones

Iowa State continues to retool its defensive line heading into the offseason and on Thursday night secured a commitment from a third end prospect out of the transfer portal.

Former Yale standout Tamatoa McDonough announced his commitment a couple days after returning from an official visit to Ames.

He's joins ex-Tulsa standout Vontroy Malone and former UNI team captain Cannon Butler as offseason additions to a position of need in Ames. The program lost veteran starters Joey Petersen to graduation and Tyler Onyedim to a Texas A&M transfer.