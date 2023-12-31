AMES, Iowa - Keshon Gilbert had a triple-double, Tamon Lipsey scored 16 points, and Iowa State defeated New Hampshire 85-70 on Sunday.

Gilbert had 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the eighth triple-double in Cyclones history. Lipsey also had a strong all-around game with six assists and five rebounds to go with his 16 points.

Milan Momcilovic had 15 points and Tre King scored 13 for Iowa State (11-2). Hason Ward and Curtis Jones had 10 points each off the bench.

After leading by eight points at halftime, the Cyclones made 7 of 12 shots and scored 17 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, building a 60-38 lead. A few minutes later, Jones scored eight points in a 13-2 run that gave Iowa State a 29-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Clarence Daniels had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-5) and Jaxson Baker scored 13.

Iowa State was on the verge of blowing the game wide open late in the first half when King scored seven points in a 14-3 run that left the Cyclones with a 43-21 lead. The Wildcats rallied and scored the last 14 points of the half to get within 43-35 at the break.

Iowa State, which has won six in a row, opens Big 12 play at No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday. New Hampshire hosts UMass Lowell in an America East opener on Saturday.