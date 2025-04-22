ISU lands second Big 10 OL transfer in Wisconsin's Jensen

The Cyclones are wasting no time restocking their pipeline up front, landing an offensive lineman from another Power-4 program for the second time in less than one week.

Ex-Wisconsin tackle Derek Jensen signed with Iowa State on Tuesday morning, joining Indiana transfer Austin Barrett as spring newcomers along the offensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Jensen spent one redshirt season in Madison before opting to hit the portal. He earned a 5.8 Rivals Rating, was the second-ranked recruit in Wisconsin's high school class and #23 offensive tackle nationally in the 2024 class.

In addition to the Cyclones and Badgers, he earned Power-4 offers from Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse and Virginia.

He had visited Iowa State during his high school recruiting process, laying the foundation for a move to Ames.

Although the Cyclones lost a pair of rising redshirt freshmen in Brent and Wade Helton last week, they have replaced the duo quickly with the additions of Jensen and Barrett that give them 17 scholarship offensive lineman for the 2025 season.