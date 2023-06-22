AMES, Iowa – Iowa State has announced its men's basketball non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The schedule features nine home games at Hilton Coliseum. The season opener is slated for Nov. 6 against Green Bay, the first of three games in the first week of the season to be played at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will also face Lindenwood (Nov. 9) and Idaho State (Nov. 12) during the first week of the year.

Iowa State will host Grambling State Nov. 19 before heading to the ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 23-26 in Orlando. The bracket for the ESPN Events Invitational will be released later this summer for a field that includes Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech. The Cyclones hit the road for the first time Dec. 1, traveling to DePaul for the BIG East/Big 12 Battle.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa will be played Dec. 7 at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will face Prairie View A&M Dec. 10 before taking a break for finals. The Cyclones close out the non-conference schedule with home games against Florida A&M (Dec. 17), Eastern Illinois (Dec. 21) and New Hampshire (Dec. 31).

Times and television selections will be announced at a later date.

2023-24 Iowa State Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 6 – Green Bay – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 9 – Lindenwood – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 12 – Idaho State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 19 – Grambling State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 23-27 – ESPN Events Invitational – Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 1 – at DePaul (BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle) – Wintrust Arena

Dec. 7 – Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series) – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 10 – Prairie View A&M – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 17 – Florida A&M – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 21 – Eastern Illinois – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 31 – New Hampshire – Hilton Coliseum