AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football program will conclude its spring season with a Spring Game on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.

Admission will be free to the public. More information for fans will be provided closer to the date of the game.

The format of the game will be determined by the coaching staff later based on player availability.

The game is part of a big day for Cyclone Athletics with Cy's House of Trivia at Hilton Coliseum that evening. For more information on that event, click here.

The Cyclones enter their ninth season under Matt Campbell's guidance, returning 18 starters from last season's team.

Among the starters returning are Big 12 Offensive Rookie of the Year Rocco Becht, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and connected on 23 touchdowns. Becht's top four targets return, including: Jaylin Noel (66 receptions, 820 yards, seven touchdowns), Jayden Higgins (53 receptions, 983 yards, six touchdowns) and Benjamin Brahmer (28 receptions, 352 yards, two touchdowns).

The Cyclone offense also returns running back Abu Sama III, who ran for five touchdowns of 50-plus yards as a true freshman. The entire offensive line returns as well, including sixth-year senior and three-year starter Jarrod Hufford.

On the defensive side of the ball, safeties Jeremiah Cooper (five interceptions) and Beau Freyler (107 tackles, three interceptions) lead the returnees on a defense that ranked among the Big 12's top three in scoring and total defense. Cooper and Freyler earned first and second team All-Big 12 honors, respectively.