AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football program has added one signee to its 2023 recruiting class, head coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday.

In December, the Cyclones signed 21 from the high school ranks, as well as three four-year transfer student-athletes and 13 preferred walk-ons.

On Wednesday during the late signing period, Iowa State added Jefferson Adam (Defensive End, Ypsilanti, Mich., Hocking College), who signed a letter of intent this morning and will arrive on campus in June.

ISU’s class is currently rated No. 36 by 247sports and No. 39 by Rivals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jefferson Adam into our football program,” Campbell said. “He is a high character young man who has worked tremendously hard for this opportunity. We are excited for him to arrive and begin working to impact our defensive line room in a positive way.”

Adam, a 6-5, 240-pound defensive end, is the first JUCO player to sign with the Cyclones in this class.

The Ypsilanti, Michigan, native prepped alongside current Cyclone defensive back Treyveon McGee before attending Hocking College (Ohio) the last two seasons. Out of high school, Adam went to Hocking as a safety and two years later became the first from the school to sign with a Power-5 program.

Adam is one of the top JUCO recruits in the nation, ranked as a three-star Top 25 recruit and the nation’s No. 3 edge rusher by 247sports JUCO rankings.

While playing for the Hawks, Adam finished among the top four nationally in his division with 8.5 sacks in nine games in 2022, while finishing second in sack yardage (53). He also forced a fumble and had a recovery.

ISU also added six preferred walk-ons to the class.

“We value the young men that join our program as walk-ons and believe that each of them can contribute to our program during their careers,” Campbell said. “Because they are a hard-working and talented group, we look to them, along with those that joined us in December, to continue the strong tradition of our walk-on program.”

Signed National Letters of Intent

Jefferson Adam 6-5 240 Jr. DE Ypsilanti, Mich. (Yspilanti/Hocking College (Ohio)) Three-star Top 25 recruit and nation’s No. 3 edge rusher by 247sports JUCO rankings.

Signed Letter Of Admission To Attend ISU As A Preferred Walk-On

Cole Garwood 6-3 210 Fr. LB Urbandale, Iowa (Urbandale) Two-time Des Moines Register Elite All-State Team; 2022 IPSWA 5A First Team All-State.

George Nahas 6-4 275 Fr. OL West Des Moines, Iowa (Dowling Catholic) 2022 IPSWA 5A Second Team All-State; offense rushed for more than 175 yards per game.

Easton Miller 6-1 200 Fr. ATH Ankeny, Iowa (Centennial) 2022 IPSWA 5A Second Team All-State; 46 tackles (11 for a loss); 387 rushing yards and six TDs.

Kyle Konrardy 6-1 170 Fr. K Dubuque, Iowa (Senior) Des Moines Register 5A First Team All-State; 8-for-10 FG with long of 52 yards; 22-for-23 PATs.

Obald Niyonkuru 6-1 235 Fr. DL Altoona, Iowa (Southeast Polk) 2022 IPSWA 5A Second Team All-State; 50 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4 sacks.

Drew Surges 6-1 195 Fr. LB St. Charles, Ill. (North) First Team All-State; Fox Valley Player of the Year; 96 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions.

SIGNEE BIO

Jefferson Adam

6-5, 240

Defensive End

Ypsilanti, Mich. (Hocking College)

One of the top JUCO recruits in the country … rated as a three-star edge and the top player from Michigan by 247Sports Composite JUCO … listed as a top 25 player nationally and No. 3 edge by 247Sports Composite … recorded 17 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, for Hocking College in 2022 .. helped his team to a 6-3 record on the year … chose the Cyclones over offers from West Virginia, California and Indiana among others … first player from Hocking to earn a Power-5 scholarship.

High School

Prepped at Ypsilanti High School where he played safety … former high school teammates with current Cyclone defensive back Treyveon McGee … recorded 17 tackles in five games as a senior.