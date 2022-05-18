Iowa State adds three to football roster

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today the addition of three players to his roster. The three players will be eligible to compete in 2022.

The additions include transfer wide receiver Dimitri Stanley and junior college defensive backs Blake Thompson and Treyveon McGee.

Stanley, a transfer from Colorado, adds an experienced playmaker to the Cyclone receiving corps. The Aurora, Colorado, native has 70 receptions for 830 yards and four touchdowns in his career. He missed multiple games due to injuries in 2021, finishing with 15 catches for 130 yards.

The 6-0, 195-pounder will be a redshirt senior in 2022 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Thompson and McGee add depth to the defensive backfield.

Thompson, a native of Missouri City, Texas, played one season at Blinn Junior College. He saw action in nine games, finishing with 43 tackles and three pass breakups. The 6-1, 180-pounder prepped at Elkins High School and was a Texas 6A All-State honorable mention pick in 2020.

Thompson is a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

McGee played two seasons at Independence Community College, transitioning to defensive back after playing wide receiver in high school at Ypsilanti High School. The Detroit, Michigan, native had nine tackles and a pass breakup for Independence.

McGee, a 6-4, 210-pounder, will be a sophomore in 2022 and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Iowa State opens the 2022 season September 3 when it hosts Southeast Missouri at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.