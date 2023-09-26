The Cyclones' 2024 recruiting class grew by one on Tuesday afternoon when a high school senior on the coaching staff's radar for more than a year announced his decision.

Raytown (Mo.) South athlete Marcus Neal, who is being recruited to play safety in Ames, announced his decision on social media just a few days after his latest visit to central Iowa for the game against Oklahoma State.

“I love their program; it’s very good,” said Neal earlier in his recruiting process. “Being an athlete there, they make sure you get your studies. I see all the players have good relationships with the coaches, like Coach (Matt) Campbell. I like how he introduced himself to my mom and family. You feel love when you go up there. I’ve talked to every coach. Iowa State is definitely up there. Them and K-State are the main two I hear from constantly.”