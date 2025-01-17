Huge junior days on tap for Iowa State staff

The Cyclones continue the season this evening hosting the Jayhawks. Get the updates in one spot here.
Preparing to face another top 10 team this season, Iowa State will now be doing so without the services of sophomore
Here are links for each of the Iowa State positional reviews from the 2024 football season.
Second-ranked Iowa State will attempt to remain undefeated in Big 12 play on Wednesday evening when it hosts the #9
Iowa State returned to Hilton riding a two-game winning streak in Arizona and extended that string to three with a 71-58
The Cyclones continue the season this evening hosting the Jayhawks. Get the updates in one spot here.
Preparing to face another top 10 team this season, Iowa State will now be doing so without the services of sophomore
Here are links for each of the Iowa State positional reviews from the 2024 football season.