The Cyclone career of the program's highest-rated prospect in the rankings era will end up being one to forget after true freshman forward Omaha Biliew announced on Sunday he was entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Biliew, a five-star recruit considered the #11 overall prospect in the country and top-ranked power forward, leaves Iowa State after playing in 20 games off the bench in the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds but in just under eight minutes of playing time per game.

An afterthought for much of the Big 12 regular season, Biliew resurfaced in the team's quarterfinal conference tournament round game against Kansas State in which he scored two points, grabbed one rebound, and dished out an assist in 10 minutes. But he would play in just 11 minutes combined over the final five games of the season.