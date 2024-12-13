Ex-UNI team captain becomes ISU's third portal addition of day

Early in the 2024-25 transfer portal cycle, the Cyclone coaching staff is focusing on a couple of positions that are of
Iowa State went through its first big test following the loss of Kenzie Hare for the season, dropping a 75-69 decision
The ISU women face Iowa in a Cy-Hawk matchup on Wednesday night. Get periodic update, chat with fans here:
After leading the Iowa State football program to its first 10-win season in the program’s 133-year history and its
ISU is preparing to play its annual Cy-Hawk game on Thursday night in Iowa City. The Cyclones' fourth-year head coach
Early in the 2024-25 transfer portal cycle, the Cyclone coaching staff is focusing on a couple of positions that are of
Iowa State went through its first big test following the loss of Kenzie Hare for the season, dropping a 75-69 decision
The ISU women face Iowa in a Cy-Hawk matchup on Wednesday night. Get periodic update, chat with fans here: