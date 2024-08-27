Everything Matt Campbell said on Iowa State's opener vs. North Dakota
As he met with the local media for the first of several weekly press conferences for the 2024 season on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Matt Campbell had a lot on his mind as his Iowa State prepared ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news