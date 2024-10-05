DEFENSIVE BREAKDOWN: Ebel, fresh faces hold up ISU's standard

in other news
Cygarin's deep dive into Iowa State/Baylor
Cygarin returns this week with his statistical analysis on the ISU Confidential board! Here's his look at ISU/Baylor.
I-State set to host a top TE prospect in 2026 class
A high three-star prospect who’s considered one of the top five players in Missouri’s 2026 class will head back to
2026 TE Ian Premer recruiting update
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on 2026 tight end Ian Premer in midst of a busy visit stretch.
Big 12 Spotlight: September grades for each program
September has wrapped up so there's no better time to take a look across the Power Four conferences to see which teams a
The Players' Lounge: Baylor Week
Five Iowa State players met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the team's upcoming conference game on
in other news
Cygarin's deep dive into Iowa State/Baylor
Cygarin returns this week with his statistical analysis on the ISU Confidential board! Here's his look at ISU/Baylor.
I-State set to host a top TE prospect in 2026 class
A high three-star prospect who’s considered one of the top five players in Missouri’s 2026 class will head back to
2026 TE Ian Premer recruiting update
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on 2026 tight end Ian Premer in midst of a busy visit stretch.