Midwest Spotlight: Three-stars that could develop into NFL Draft picks

Dozens of former three-star prospects heard their names called during last week's NFL Draft. Who might be some of the next prospects to outplay their high school ranking? Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at four candidates from the Midwest.
The Ohio native and Miami commit plays at a small high school so he’s going to need a little time to adjust to Power Four football but he’s got a wrestling background and a great frame to work with.
He’ll enter a great coaching situation at Miami with Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabel. Congdon could blossom after getting to college.
Howard has the size that is more in line with what NFL teams are favoring right now in defensive tackles. He committed early to Iowa State so he might fly under the radar the rest of the cycle but he’s got some serious skills to play any spot along a defensive front.
Howard will be developed well in Ames as Iowa State has become a sneaky good program for putting players into the NFL.
If you want a younger player to keep an eye on it’s the Ohio native. He’s technically very sound for his age already and he’s still putting it all together physically.
We could see O'Brien skyrocket during his high school career but it wouldn’t surprise me if he becomes a big-time prospect down the line in NFL Draft circles.
Each year there seems to be a player from Minnesota that bursts onto the NFL Draft scene. It's tough to get a good gauge on them coming out of high school and Petersohn could be a hidden gem.
There are some good programs after him right now. He could end up at Penn State and that program knows a thing or two about developing tight ends.