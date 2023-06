It was a banner night in Ames for Iowa State's summer recruiting efforts last night and one of the new offer recipients has already decided to join the 2024 class.

Kaukauna (Wisc.) safety Carson Van Dinter announced on his Twitter page that he's committed to the Cyclones. It comes less than 24 hours after he shined in front of a defensive staff that included safeties coach Deon Broomfield.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Van Dinter is Iowa State's ninth-known commitment in next year's class and joins Florida high school prospect Quentin Taylor as safety addition for 2024.

Van Dinter also claimed an offer from North Dakota.