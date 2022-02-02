Cyclones add two to 2022 recruiting class, plus 10 PWOs

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State football signed its most-prized recruiting haul in school history in December and the class was further enhanced today by signing two players to the Class of 2022, Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced.

The Cyclones received a bump in the late signing period with the additions of Jontez Williams (Defensive Back, Starke, Fla.) and Jace Gilbert (Placekicker, Marlow, Okla.), who both signed letters of intent this morning and will arrive on campus in June.

ISU’s class is currently rated No. 29 by Rivals, the highest ranking in school history.

Williams, a two-way star at Bradford High School, had 653 receiving yards and three interceptions in 2021.

“We evaluated Jontez’s film late in the recruiting process, and were thoroughly impressed with the versatility and competitiveness he displayed not only on the football field, but also as a basketball player,” said Campbell. “We continue to place an emphasis on the value of a successful senior season, and Jontez certainly had that. He and his family fit the Cyclone football program perfectly, and he will be an impactful addition to our cornerback room this summer and for years to come.”

Gilbert, who is ranked as a Top 20 kicker and punter by Kohl’s Kicking, took top honors in both field goal and punting competitions at the 2021 Kohl’s Southern Kicking Camp. He made 10 field goals, 81 PATs and averaged 41.0 yards per punt as a senior, and also quarterbacked his team to the state title, throwing for 2,227 yards and rushing for 853.

“Over the last year, as we evaluated numerous specialists to join our program, we continued to be impressed with Jace and the impact he can have on our program,” Campbell said. “He is a talented, versatile kicker who has also excelled as a quarterback, leading his team to a state championship. He comes from an outstanding family, and his competitiveness and multi-sport background will help him develop and impact our program in numerous ways when he arrives in June.”

The Cyclones also welcome 10 players who will join the program next season as preferred walk-ons.

“For the past six years, we have placed a strong emphasis on developing our entire roster, and doing so with an impactful walk-on program,” Campbell said. “The group joining our program today will build on the foundation set by numerous walk-ons who have helped us build our culture and sustain success over the previous seasons. This is a well-rounded group of high character, talented, hard-working players who will help us continue to reach our full potential as a program.”

Class of 2022- February Signing Period

Signed National Letters of Intent

Name Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos. Hometown

Jace Gilbert 6-0 190 Fr. PK Marlow, Okla (Marlow)

Ranked as a Top 20 punter and kicker nationally by Kohl’s Kicking; MaxPreps first team Small Town All-American.

Jontez Williams 5-11 185 Fr. DB Starke, Fla. (Bradford)

Three-star recruit who had three interceptions and recorded 653 receiving yards in ‘21.





Signed Letter Of Admission To Attend ISU As A Preferred Walk-On

Name Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos. Hometown

Zack Anderson 6-0 175 Fr. LB Estherville, Iowa (Lincoln Central)

Two-time all-district pick; tallied 61 tackles, 13.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks as a senior.

Chet Andrews 6-3 210 Fr. DE Huntley, Ill. (Huntley)

Played one year of football, earning all-area honors after leading the team in sacks with 12.

Carson Brown 6-1 170 Fr. WR West Des Moines, Iowa (Dowling)

All-state selection as a senior; led the team in receptions (46), receiving yards (741) and touchdown catches (10).

Tyler Claiborne 6-2 190 Fr. WR Lenexa, Kan. (St. James Academy)

Two-time all-state pick who led team to back-to-back state titles; posted over 1,000 receiving yards in each of last two seasons.

Easton Eledge 6-3 300 Fr. OL Underwood, Iowa (Underwood)

Two-time first team IPSWA all-state selection in Class 1A; team went 10-1 and led the state in scoring (50.9).

John Klosterman 5-11 205 Fr. LB Iowa City, Iowa (City)

All-state selection as a senior, tallying 59.5 tackles, 16.0 TFL & six sacks; led team to 10-2 mark and state semifinal appearance.

Drake Knobloch 6-2 255 Fr. LS Winterset, Iowa (Winterset)

Played in the 2022 Under Armour All-America game; rated as the No. 7 long snapper nationally by Kohl’s Kicking.

Caden Kock 6-0 195 Fr. RB Carroll, Iowa (Carroll)

Played both offense and defense; son of former ISU football player Ryan Kock & ISU women’s basketball player Katie Robinette.

Eddie Lemos 5-10 180 Fr. DB Loveland, Colo. (Resurrection Christian)

All-state performer on both offense and defense; passed for 22 touchdowns as a senior and recorded 16 interceptions in career.

Caden Matson 6-0 190 Fr. DB Humboldt, Iowa (Humboldt)

Class 3A first team IPSWA all-state in 2021; responsible for 49 touchdowns, tallying over 2,600 passing & 1,600 rushing yards.