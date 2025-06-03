Cyclones make final pitch to 2026 TE targeting June decision

Offers from all across the country have flooded in for 2028 offensive lineman Carter Barrett since Iowa State extended
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
Sunday’s Big Man Camp at Iowa State was supposed to be an important work session for 2026 defensive line commit
Iowa State opens the camp slate today with two sessions. Get news, notes and highlights here.
A 2027 Missouri guard with an Iowa State offer continued a stellar spring Nike EYBL circuit last weekend in Kansas City
Offers from all across the country have flooded in for 2028 offensive lineman Carter Barrett since Iowa State extended
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
Sunday’s Big Man Camp at Iowa State was supposed to be an important work session for 2026 defensive line commit