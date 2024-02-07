AMES, Iowa – Colby Kratch, a six-year Iowa State staff member and linebacker coach for North Texas in 2024, has been hired as ISU's linebackers coach, head coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday.

"Colby brings great familiarity with our program and defensive system after being part of our staff for more than five years," Campbell said. "He gained valuable experience last season at North Texas and returns having a great rapport with our staff and many of our players. He's played an important role in the success of our program and will fit right in."

Kratch spent the 2024 season leading the Mean Green linebackers, including All-American Athletic Conference selection Jordan Brown. Brown ranked among the top-15 in the AAC in tackles.

Prior to his time at UNT, Kratch was a valued staff member of the Cyclone coaching staff from 2017-2022. He spent the 2017 season as a graduate assistant and then moved into his role as assistant director of player personnel, which he worked in for five seasons before leaving for the on-field coaching position with the Mean Green.

Iowa State's last five recruiting classes during Kratch's initial Cyclone tenure ranked among the nation's Top 50 according to 247Sports, including the 2022 group which is considered the best recruiting class in school history, as both 247Sports and Rivals listed it in the Top 25 nationally.

Kratch helped the Cyclones reach bowl games in five of his six seasons while annually appearing in the national rankings and garnering five of ISU's seven above-.500 conference seasons in the history of the Big 12 Conference since 2017.

Kratch worked with the Cyclone defense in 2017, helping the team rank second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally in scoring defense (20.9), and third in the league in total defense (366.2).

Prior to his arrival in Ames, Kratch spent two years (2015-16) as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, working primarily with the offensive line. The Spartans won the Big Ten Championship, compiled a 12-2 record and qualified for the College Football Playoff in his first season in East Lansing (2015).

Kratch was a two-year letterwinner at tight end for Toledo (2011-12) after competing two years of junior college football at North Dakota State College of Science from 2009-10.

Kratch earned his bachelor's degree in broadcasting from UT in 2013.

Following graduation, he was an offensive graduate assistant in 2013 for Campbell's coaching staff and an offensive intern for the Rockets in 2014.

A native of Watertown, Minnesota, Kratch was a three-year letterwinner in football and hockey at Watertown-Mayer High School. He made all-conference in football as a senior.

Kratch's father, Bob Kratch, played eight years in the NFL for the New York Giants and New England Patriots. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection at Iowa (1986 and 1988).

Coaching Experience

2023 North Texas - Linebackers

2018-22 Iowa State – Assistant Director of Player Personnel

2017 Iowa State – Graduate Assistant

2015-16 Michigan State - Graduate Assistant

2013-14 Toledo - Graduate Assistant



