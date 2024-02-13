The recruitment of the 2024 class has been wrapped up so there's no better time to break down each conference. Here is how each program in the Big 12 fared in the 2024 cycle. CONFERENCE REPORT CARDS: SEC | ACC | Pac-12 | Big Ten POSITIONAL WINNERS: Quarterbacks | Running backs

BAYLOR (No. 13 in Big 12, No. 67 nationally)

FULL LIST: Baylor's 2024 recruiting class Baylor's class is ranked second-to-last in the Big 12 ahead of only Houston and one wonders where the spark comes for the Bears to return to Big 12 prominence. There are no four-stars among this group but flipping in-state three-star DB Joshua Lair was big during the late signing period. Linebackers Brock Jackson and Kyland Reed could form a dynamic pair. Grade: C+

BYU (No. 6 in Big 12, No. 42 nationally)

FULL LIST: BYU's 2024 recruiting class Kalani Sitake and his staff did a phenomenal job closing on local four-star defensive end Devoux Tuataga, who had numerous Pac-12 programs in pursuit, landing four-star tight end Ryner Swanson, who had Oregon and others in pursuit, and former Stanford commit and four-star linebacker Naki Tuakoi. Those four-stars lead the way and three-star DB Faletau Satuala has star written all over him. Grade: B

CINCINNATI (No. 9 in Big 12, No. 52 nationally)

FULL LIST: Cincinnati's 2024 recruiting class Under former coach Luke Fickell, the Bearcats went to the College Football Playoff, had three seasons with 11 wins or more and won more than nine games in every season. Cincinnati went 3-9 in coach Scott Satterfield’s first season but this recruiting class has some pieces – not all – to get the program back to its winning ways. It starts with high three-star quarterback Samaj Jones, who could have argued for four-star status, along with a strong defensive back group led by high three-star Marqavious Saboor. Grade: B-

HOUSTON (No. 14 in Big 12, No. 77 nationally)

FULL LIST: Houston's 2024 recruiting class There's been a coaching change, and it was the right move to fire Dana Holgorsen and bring in former Tulane coach Willie Fritz, who went 23-4 with the Green Wave over the last two seasons. It’s feast or famine in this Cougars’ recruiting class as four-stars WR Koby Young and DB Maurice Williams were tremendous wins but seven two-stars were too many. Grade: C-

IOWA STATE (No. 9 in Big 12, No. 52 nationally)

FULL LIST: Iowa State's 2024 recruiting class Matt Campbell has done a really respectable job in a place where it’s been traditionally difficult to win big. This class has some nice pieces but one wonders if there is an elite game-changer coming to Ames. There are no four-stars in the class but three-star tight ends Cooper Alexander and Keaton Roskop could be major weapons. Iowa State always finds plenty of sleepers, too, and three-star defensive end Jace Gilbert might be one of them. Grade: B-

KANSAS (No. 8 in Big 12, No. 48 nationally)

Deshawn Warner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

KANSAS STATE (No. 12 in Big 12, No. 61 nationally)

FULL LIST: Kansas State's 2024 recruiting class Quarterback Blake Barnett is the lone four-star in Kansas State’s recruiting class and he’s a dynamic playmaker who could do big things in Manhattan. The Wildcats do things their way and it works. Recruiting rankings aren’t always representative of the team they put on the field but they did a phenomenal job landing three in-state standouts in RB John Price and OL Gus Hawkins and Kaedin Massey. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman running back DeVon Rice could be a playmaker all over the field. Grade: B-

OKLAHOMA (No. 2 in Big 12, No. 7 nationally)

FULL LIST: Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class Five-star David Stone is the best defensive tackle in the class and a total game-wrecker who has superstar potential. Miami and others were trying to land the Oklahoma native who played at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but the Sooners got him. Stone is the only five-star in Oklahoma’s class but it’s a loaded group with offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis, RB Taylor Tatum and many other standouts. Over time, three-star ATH Andy Bass could be phenomenal in the Sooners’ system. Grade: A

OKLAHOMA STATE (No. 9 in Big 12, No. 52 nationally)

TCU (No. 5 in Big 12, No. 37 nationally)

TEXAS (No. 1 in Big 12, No. 3 nationally)

FULL LIST: Texas' 2024 recruiting class The 2024 recruiting class could not have gone much better for Texas. The Longhorns finished with the best class in the Big 12 and the third-best class nationally behind only Georgia and Alabama. They landed three five-stars in OL Brandon Baker, DE Colin Simmons and Xavier Filsaime. An argument could have been made for DB Kobe Black to also be a five-star but there should be no equivocation here: The Longhorns loaded up across the board. Grade: A+

TEXAS TECH (No. 3 in Big 12, No. 24 nationally)

FULL LIST: Texas Tech's 2024 recruiting class Back-to-back winning seasons for coach Joey McGuire plus an active recruiting approach has helped Texas Tech to the third-best class in the Big 12. There might not be a bigger offensive game-changer in the conference than five-star receiver Micah Hudson, who favored the Red Raiders for a long time in his recruitment. Four-star QB Will Hammond put up huge numbers and could excel in Lubbock. On defense four-stars LB Cheta Ofili and DB Peyton Morgan stand out. Grade: A-

UCF (No. 4 in Big 12, No. 34 nationally)

FULL LIST: UCF's 2024 recruiting class Eighteen prospects signed with UCF and 16 of them are from either Florida or Georgia as coach Gus Malzahn and his staff don’t have to stray too far from home to put together an impressive recruiting class. Only Texas and Oklahoma – teams that are off to the SEC – have more four-stars. RB Stacy Gage, WR Bredell Richardson and TE Kylan Fox are all big-time playmakers. Grade: B+

WEST VIRGINIA (No. 7 in Big 12, No. 43 nationally)

