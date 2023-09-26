IRVING, Texas – The conference portion of the 2023-24 Iowa State men’s basketball schedule has been released by the Big 12.

Iowa State will open the 18-game league schedule Jan. 6 at Oklahoma. The Cyclones will open the home portion of the league slate Tuesday, Jan. 9 against league newcomer Houston. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.

Both teams from the state of Kansas will travel to Hilton Coliseum for a pair of back-to-back games. The Cyclones will host Kansas State on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU before hosting the Jayhawks on Saturday, Jan. 27. The game against Kansas is set for 12:30 p.m. on CBS, the first time the Cyclones have appeared on CBS during the regular season since 2001. The game against Kansas will be a whiteout game.

The Cyclones will make back-to-back trips to the state of Texas, traveling to Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 3 before returning days later to face Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Austin.

Other promotional games during the Big 12 slate include the “Gold Rules” game against TCU on Saturday, Feb. 10 for a 1 p.m. tip. The home finale against BYU on Wednesday, March 6 will be a “Stripe Hilton” game, set to tipoff at 7 p.m.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. From March 12-16.

A complete schedule, including times and preliminary TV selections, can be found here.

2023-24 Ticket Information:-

Season Tickets – Demand for season tickets continues to be strong. We expect a variety of seating options will be available for Cyclone Club members and public ticket buyers. To join the waitlist please click here.

-*NEW* Basketball Mobile Pass – Includes a ticket for all home games. This unique season ticket gives fans a different seat for each game. Click here for more information.-

Single-Game Tickets – The athletics department will offer a variety of single-game ticket promotions. Detailed information will be shared prior to the start of the season.

Should you have questions in regard to season tickets please contact the Iowa State Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 888-478-2925 or by email at tickets@iastate.edu.

2024 Big 12 Basketball Schedule

Jan. 6 – At Oklahoma – 5 p.m. – Big 12 Now

Jan. 9 – vs. Houston – 6 p.m. – ESPN2

Jan. 13 – vs. Oklahoma State – 5 p.m. – ESPN2

Jan. 16 – at BYU – 8 p.m. – Big 12 Now

Jan. 20 – at TCU – TBA – ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 24 – vs. Kansas State – 8 p.m. – ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 27 – vs. Kansas – 12:30 p.m. – CBS

Feb. 3 – at Baylor – 7 p.m. – ESPN2

Feb. 6 – at Texas – 7 p.m. – Longhorn Network

Feb. 10 – vs. TCU – 1 p.m. – ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 13 – at Cincinnati – 6 p.m. – ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 17 – vs. Texas Tech – 11 a.m. – Big 12 Now

Feb. 19 – at Houston – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Feb. 24 – vs. West Virginia – 1 p.m. – ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 28 – vs. Oklahoma – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now

March 2 – at UCF – 3 p.m. – Big 12 Now

March 6 – vs. BYU – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now

March 9 – at Kansas State – 1:30 p.m. – ESPNU

*All times listed are Central



