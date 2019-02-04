A candidate to sign late with the Cyclones and impact the defensive back mix early in 2019 was on campus over the weekend for an official visit.

Former Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep standout Isheem Young traveled to the Midwest during the final weekend leading up to the second signing period, which begins on Wednesday.

The I-State coaching staff appears set to give the 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young, who was the 15th-ranked player in Pennsylvania and 30th safety nationally in the 2018 class before encountering off-the-field problems, an opportunity to redeem himself on the playing field and in the classroom.

At different points in the recruiting process, Young collected Power-5 offers from the likes of Arizona, Baylor, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

