Although he won't sign with a university for another couple years, an in-state offensive lineman in the 2021 class already has a Power-5 offer under his belt.

West Marshall rising sophomore Luke Pinnick's offer from Iowa State was his first and only offer and he's visited the campus twice since securing it. Pinnick said he likes what he's seen from new head offensive line coach Jeff Myers during his most recent stop during the spring.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Pinnick didn’t camp at I-State this summer but did however make the trek to Alabama for one and has plans to make it to Minnesota later this month. He also participated in the Under Armour camp in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to his lone offer, Pinnick has received interest from Alabama, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

