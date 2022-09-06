Nathan Roy is your typical Wisconsin offensive lineman. Big, nasty, physical and a guy that absolutely loves football. While it would appear that Roy was born and bred in Wisconsin, he didn't actually move to The Dairy State until making the trek from Nevada for his high school years.

Roy may be one of the newer guys on the block, but that hasn't stopped him from fitting right in amongst the state's mammoth lineman. Many could argue that the new location has played in his favor when it comes to recruiting, as the Midwest is fertile recruiting ground for lineman like Roy.

Between a game day visit to Iowa State and new offers from the Cyclones, Minnesota and Penn State, it has been a busy and exciting week for Roy to say the least. Following his return from Ames, Roy sat down to discuss his trip to Iowa State and give the latest in his recruitment.