Iowa State hosted a big man from the Minnesota high school ranks on two occasions last year and Ames remains a potential stop this fall for the three-star prospect.

Lakeville South standout Riley Mahlman, who traveled to Ames for a summer camp in 2018 and followed that up with a visit for the West Virginia game, has been highly sought after by coaches from around the Upper Midwest.

In addition to his I-State offer, Mahlman has P5 offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-8, 271-pound Mahlman is a three-star offensive tackle with a 5.7 Rivals rating. He's considered the 31st overall offensive tackle prospect nationally.

For more on Mahlman's recruiting process and where the Cyclones stand, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.