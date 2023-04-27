AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV has been drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, becoming the school’s second opening-round selection and first since George Amundson (No. 14) in 1973.

McDonald, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native, reset the Cyclone and Big 12 record books in his career. He tied the Big 12 career mark and broke ISU’s record with 34.0 sacks, wreaking havoc in opponent’s backfields. McDonald also tied for the ISU career record with 10 forced fumbles, while finishing with 123 tackles and 18 quarterback hurries. In his career, 34.1 percent of his tackles were for a loss, finishing with 42.0 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2018, McDonald notched 6.0 sacks, including 5.0 the last four games of the season.

In 2020, McDonald took the Big 12 by storm and tied for the national lead with 10.5 sacks before following with an even more impressive 11.5 quarterback sacks in 2021. His efforts in 2021 earned him FWAA First-Team All-America and Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.

McDonald faced constant double teams as one of the nation’s most-feared pass rushers in 2022. He finished with 5.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss en route to taking home First Team All-Big 12 accolades from the coaches for the third time in his career.

McDonald made 23 career starts for the Cyclones while playing in 54 games. He was a two-time Ted Hendricks Award semifinalist (2020, 2021).

McDonald was a participant at Reese’s Senior Bowl week.

2023 Iowa State NFL Draft Picks

Will McDonald IV – New York Jets – 1st Round – Pick 15

Cyclone Draft Notes

* McDonald is the seventh Cyclone to be selected by the New York Jets…Breece Hall was the last Cyclone selected by the Jets (2022 – No. 36 – 2ndround).

* McDonald is the second first round pick in school history, joining George Amundson (No. 14 in 1973).

* McDonald is the eighth Cyclone drafted under Matt Campbell.

* This is Iowa State’s sixth draft pick since the 2021 NFL Draft.

* McDonald joins former Cyclones Breece Hall and Allen Lazard on the New York Jets roster.