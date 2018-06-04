The Iowa State coaching staff has a good feel for what a rising senior defensive back from the state of Florida brings to the table, thanks in large part to a mutual connection in the 2018 class.

New Port Richey Mitchell rising senior Kym-Mani King said the Cyclones got involved following the commitment of Anthony Johnson, who signed with the program in the 2018 class.

The Florida native is a two-star recruit with a 5.4 Rivals rating, making him a borderline three-star player. He also has G5 offers from Georgia Southern, Marshall, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Since getting the referral by Johnson and picking up the I-State offer, King said he’s heard a lot from members of the coaching staff and is planning to be in Ames later this month.

