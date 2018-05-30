After testing the NBA Draft waters, Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton has announced plans to return to the Cyclones for his sophomore season.

Wigginton made the announcement on Wednesday, the last day to do so before forfeiting his college eligibility.

The emergence of the 6-foot-2 standout from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, via Oak Hill Academy in Virginia was one of the bright spots in ISU's most recent 13-18 season. He averaged over 16 points per game and was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team along with receiving all-conference honorable mention.

Wigginton tried out with several NBA teams and weighed the feedback he received from pro scouts and personnel decision makers into his decision to come back for at least one more season at Iowa State. And doing so will give him the opportunity to experience success in Ames that was absent last season.

“I chose to come back to Iowa State because I didn’t want to settle,” Wigginton said in a statement. “I know where I can help take our team this season and I want to be considered a winner. I am determined to be one of the best guards in college basketball and want to have a chance to play in March Madness and compete for a national championship for the best fans in college basketball.”

Wigginton's return means Iowa State will return to core of its team from a year ago, losing only guard Donovan Jackson from its top seven players. That has Cyclone head coach Steve Prohm breathing easier as he now count on Wigginton and other experienced players to be on hand along with a talented group of incoming freshmen.

“I’m glad that Lindell had the opportunity to go through the experience of testing the waters for the NBA Draft,” Prohm said. “With that being said, we are extremely excited to have Lindell in our program for his sophomore season. After a tremendous freshman season, I think Lindell has a chance to be not only one of the top players in the Big 12, but in the country. I’m looking forward to him helping lead our team.”

Wigginton recorded one of the best freshman seasons in school history. He averaged 16.7 points, ranking among the Big 12’s top-five scorers and second among the league’s freshmen. His average broke Iowa State’s freshman record, as did his 13 games scoring 20 or more points. He became just the eighth freshman in Big 12 history to score more than 300 points in conference action.



