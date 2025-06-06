Wednesday camp star gains extra attention from I-State staff

The Cyclones will host the first of two huge groups of 2026 prospects starting on Friday, a visitor roster that includes
A breakout sophomore campaign landed an in-state linebacker an Iowa State offer last fall, and the 2027 prospect was
It’s the second massive weekend of official visits and camps across the country. Rivals national recruiting director
Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell became the first head coach to offer an in-state defensive back following a prospect
It could be another busy few weeks over the spring for Iowa State's coaching staff, with the transfer portal window
The Cyclones will host the first of two huge groups of 2026 prospects starting on Friday, a visitor roster that includes
A breakout sophomore campaign landed an in-state linebacker an Iowa State offer last fall, and the 2027 prospect was
It’s the second massive weekend of official visits and camps across the country. Rivals national recruiting director