Iowa State was cruising along with a 33-point lead midway through the second half of its non-conference basketball game with North Dakota State on Monday night.

But the final nine minutes of the 81-59 victory were not nearly as impressive. The Bison went on a 19-2 run and got within 16 points before ISU closed things out. The victory improved the Cyclones to 7-1 on the season heading into their game at Iowa on Thursday night.

Terrence Lewis finished a break on an assist from Zoran Talley to put I-State on top, 72-39, with 9:23 to play against the Bison. But NDSU scored 19 of the next 21 points, forcing Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm to call two timeouts. The second one came with just under four minutes to play and ISU leading, 74-58. The Cyclones were never in jeopardy, but still lost 11 points off their biggest lead before winning by 22.

Iowa State used a 16-0 run spanning the two halves to take control of the game. After North Dakota State whittled a 17-point first half Cyclone lead down to eight at 35-27, ISU scored the final eight points of the first half to lead, 43-27, at intermission. I-State opened the second half fast with another eight points in a row, capped by a pair of Michael Jacobson free throws to make it 51-27 with 18:36 to play.

A deep three by Tyrese Hailburton boosted Iowa State's lead to 61-35 and a floater by Marial Shayok with 13:53 to go made it 63-35. A layup by Shayok gave ISU its first 30-point lead at 67-37 and Talley's alley oop pass for a Cameron Lard dunk made it 69-39.

Talley and Lard saw their first action of the season after missing all of November - the first six games - due to suspension. Talley played 16 minutes and Lard 10, scoring four and two points, respectively.

Shayok led four Iowa State scorers in double figures with 20 points. Jacobson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

ISU shot 50 percent from the field (33-66), including making 6-of-19 three-point attempts. North Dakota State shot 36.5 percent (23-63), including 7-of-28 from three-point range. Rebounding for the game was dead even at 37-37. The Cyclones forced 16 NDSU turnovers while only committing nine. I-State had a decided 42-22 advantage in points in the paint.