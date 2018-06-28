Iowa State became the first offer of any kind for a Class of 2020 offensive lineman from Cedar Rapids during the winter months and the staff was eager to host the prospect for this month's Big Man Camp.

Cedar Rapids Xavier rising junior Josh Volk said he was looking forward to his first camp visit to Ames to showcase his abilities, and the 6-foot-4, 297-pound Volk would end up taking home co-MVP honors with Greene County offensive lineman Tyler Miller.

Earlier this month also marked the first time Volk was able to work with first-year head offensive line coach Myers, who took over for Tom Manning in the offseason. The high school prospect said Myers is someone he clicks with.

Volk's day in Ames ended up with a stop up in Matt Campbell's office, where the head coach raved about his camp performance.

