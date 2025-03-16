Published Mar 16, 2025
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger talks Iowa State's NCAA Tournament bid
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
The Cyclones' head coach met with the media just minutes after his team was announced as the three-seed in the South Region and matching up against Lipscomb on Friday in the first round of the East Region.